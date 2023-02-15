UrduPoint.com

Schneider Electric Drives Critical Dialogue On SDGs, Energy Transition At World Government Summit 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World Government Summit 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, pushed forward critical dialogue on the energy transition and achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals at the World Government Summit 2023.

As the region's most important platform for public-private partnerships and dialogue, the World Government Summit 2023 provided an opportunity for Schneider Electric to address global leaders on the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges – from climate change and the circular economy to gender equality and human rights.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Government Summit today, Manish Pant, Executive Vice President of International Operations, said, “The world is placing greater priority on digitisation and efficient energy management as it collectively aims to bridge the energy transition.

At Schneider Electric, we are leading private sector efforts and empowering like-minded industry players to cultivate a mindset transition that maximises results in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability. Platforms such as the World Government Summit enable us to spearhead critical dialogue and amplify our sustainability narrative.”

As a member of the Global Councils on SDGs, a network of experts and practitioners working to drive dialogue and action toward a better world, Schneider Electric is driving collaboration towards the Sustainable Development Agenda in the UAE. Schneider also pledged to ensure women occupy 30 percent of leadership roles by 2025 under a private sector plan launched by the UAE Gender Balance Council last year.

Related Topics

World UAE Women From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

1 minute ago
 Global Economic Diversification Index 2023 reveals ..

Global Economic Diversification Index 2023 reveals how countries adapted to shoc ..

1 minute ago
 SALAMA&#039;s 2022 preliminary net profit reaches ..

SALAMA&#039;s 2022 preliminary net profit reaches AED45.27 million

16 minutes ago
 President of Türkiye addresses World Government S ..

President of Türkiye addresses World Government Summit 2023 in video message

16 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary of Interior and Loc ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary of Interior and Local Government of Philippines

16 minutes ago
 Joint Operations Command unveils official logo of ..

Joint Operations Command unveils official logo of Operation &#039;Chivalrous Kni ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.