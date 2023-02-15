Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World Government Summit 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, pushed forward critical dialogue on the energy transition and achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals at the World Government Summit 2023.

As the region's most important platform for public-private partnerships and dialogue, the World Government Summit 2023 provided an opportunity for Schneider Electric to address global leaders on the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges – from climate change and the circular economy to gender equality and human rights.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Government Summit today, Manish Pant, Executive Vice President of International Operations, said, “The world is placing greater priority on digitisation and efficient energy management as it collectively aims to bridge the energy transition.

At Schneider Electric, we are leading private sector efforts and empowering like-minded industry players to cultivate a mindset transition that maximises results in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability. Platforms such as the World Government Summit enable us to spearhead critical dialogue and amplify our sustainability narrative.”

As a member of the Global Councils on SDGs, a network of experts and practitioners working to drive dialogue and action toward a better world, Schneider Electric is driving collaboration towards the Sustainable Development Agenda in the UAE. Schneider also pledged to ensure women occupy 30 percent of leadership roles by 2025 under a private sector plan launched by the UAE Gender Balance Council last year.