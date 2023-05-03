Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) The AUS College of Engineering (CEN) and Schneider Electric signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on 1st May, as part of the American University of Sharjah’s (AUS) Engineering Al Nukhba Programme.

As part of the agreement, Schneider Electric will help build the capacity of CEN students by providing training and internship opportunities, jointly supervising student capstone and research projects, and hosting student field visits to Schneider Electric’s exhibitions and research centres.

The agreement will also allow for an exchange of knowledge and expertise between CEN’s world-class faculty and Schneider Electric by giving access to AUS students and faculty to Schneider Electric’s Energy University and Schneider Electric academy Resources.

This collaboration comes as part of the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme, which connects CEN with industry partners as part of the college’s strategic goals to increase community engagement; develop a student-focused approach to support their training and education; and enhance research and innovation in key areas that are globally important and align with the UAE’s innovative agenda. As part of their graduation requirements, CEN students must complete an internship of a minimum of 16 weeks.

The AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme forms part of the college’s commitment to helping its students make the most of their internship opportunities, equipping them with the requisite knowledge and skills and connecting them to dynamic corporate and industrial entities that match their major.

The ceremony was attended by Dr.

Fadi Aloul, Dean of CEN at AUS; Gilles Vermot Desroches, Senior Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Institutional Affairs at Schneider Electric; Ayman Ismail, Vice President of business Development and Government Affairs and Strategy at Schneider Electric; and officials from both institutions.

“University graduates are a key driver of economic growth and innovation, which is why we believe in the need for higher education and industry to work together. At CEN, we are always keen to provide our students with technical and transferable skill sets and competencies that make them stand out in their specialty. This will help them excel as experts, entrepreneurs, and academics. Schneider Electric is a global industry leader. We are proud to strengthen our collaboration in ways that support our students and our educational mission. We also contribute knowledge and research to the industry,” said Dr. Aloul.

“The energy transition could generate millions of new jobs globally by 2030. To prepare for this, collaboration between educators and employers is critical to ensure tomorrow’s engineers are trained to the highest standards. Schneider Electric is laser-focused on building value-based partnerships with universities to empower the next generation of talent. Our relationship with the American University of Sharjah marks another milestone in our efforts to create new opportunities for youth. We look forward to working together to help young people develop the skills they need to thrive in a competitive job market. We also want to contribute to the world’s sustainability agenda,” said Ismail.