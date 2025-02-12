Schneider Electric strengthens collaboration with IRENA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has strengthened its collaboration with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), under the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA), expanding its role to support capacity building for utility companies in the Global South.

Schneider Electric and IRENA will collaborate on a digital learning platform to provide accessible e-learning for utility players in the Global South, advancing joint global renewable energy efforts.

The agreement was announced on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, and signed by Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric and Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, in the presence of Olivier Blum, CEO, Schneider Electric.

A core pillar of the collaboration will be knowledge sharing and capacity building; Schneider Electric will contribute to workshops, seminars, and multi-stakeholder discussions hosted by IRENA. These initiatives will help enhance industry capabilities, raise awareness about the energy transition, and engage youth, professionals, and policymakers in advancing renewable energy solutions.

The collaboration focuses on expanding energy access, advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and accelerating the transition to a renewables-based energy system. The initiatives also aim to support the UAE’s vision for a sustainable and diversified economy, reinforcing global efforts to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, said, "At Schneider Electric, sustainability is central to everything we do. Our collaboration with IRENA enables us to drive impact, leverage digital innovation, and empower utilities in the Global South to accelerate renewable energy adoption, with a view to equip businesses and communities with the tools needed for a more sustainable and inclusive world."

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, said, “As renewables continue to dominate power capacity additions year after year, the need for more balanced, interconnected and flexible grids is more pressing than ever. Through this partnership, IRENA and Schneider Electric will collaborate to empower utilities in the Global South to integrate renewables more effectively, ensuring the delivery of clean, affordable, and resilient power to communities across the developing world.”

The Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA) was launched in 2023 at COP28 in the UAE, under the guidance of IRENA and the UN Climate Change High-level Champions. It was launched with the goal to advance electrification, renewables-ready grids, and clean energy deployment, in alignment with the 2030 Breakthrough goals and the vision of a net-zero future by 2050.

The alliance convenes global industry giants, regional utilities, developers, and power system technology leaders from across the world.