Schneider Electric Strengthens Collaboration With IRENA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 09:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has strengthened its collaboration with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), under the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA), expanding its role to support capacity building for utility companies in the Global South.
Schneider Electric and IRENA will collaborate on a digital learning platform to provide accessible e-learning for utility players in the Global South, advancing joint global renewable energy efforts.
The agreement was announced on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, and signed by Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric and Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, in the presence of Olivier Blum, CEO, Schneider Electric.
A core pillar of the collaboration will be knowledge sharing and capacity building; Schneider Electric will contribute to workshops, seminars, and multi-stakeholder discussions hosted by IRENA. These initiatives will help enhance industry capabilities, raise awareness about the energy transition, and engage youth, professionals, and policymakers in advancing renewable energy solutions.
The collaboration focuses on expanding energy access, advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and accelerating the transition to a renewables-based energy system. The initiatives also aim to support the UAE’s vision for a sustainable and diversified economy, reinforcing global efforts to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030.
Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, said, "At Schneider Electric, sustainability is central to everything we do. Our collaboration with IRENA enables us to drive impact, leverage digital innovation, and empower utilities in the Global South to accelerate renewable energy adoption, with a view to equip businesses and communities with the tools needed for a more sustainable and inclusive world."
Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, said, “As renewables continue to dominate power capacity additions year after year, the need for more balanced, interconnected and flexible grids is more pressing than ever. Through this partnership, IRENA and Schneider Electric will collaborate to empower utilities in the Global South to integrate renewables more effectively, ensuring the delivery of clean, affordable, and resilient power to communities across the developing world.”
The Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA) was launched in 2023 at COP28 in the UAE, under the guidance of IRENA and the UN Climate Change High-level Champions. It was launched with the goal to advance electrification, renewables-ready grids, and clean energy deployment, in alignment with the 2030 Breakthrough goals and the vision of a net-zero future by 2050.
The alliance convenes global industry giants, regional utilities, developers, and power system technology leaders from across the world.
Recent Stories
Schneider Electric strengthens collaboration with IRENA
Xposure 2025 highlights cinema as key visual art
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Adam Yates retains title at Tour of Oman
EDGE launches POWERTECH to establish global propulsion systems manufacturer
University of Sharjah hosts International Symposium on Chemistry and Environment
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination plant project
MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s status as leading global aerospa ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak: UAE sets model for coexistence, global development
Sustainability a strategic necessity for governments, says Schneider Electric ME ..
Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy ..
UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF
Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects for joint cooperation
More Stories From Middle East
-
Schneider Electric strengthens collaboration with IRENA1 minute ago
-
Xposure 2025 highlights cinema as key visual art2 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Adam Yates retains title at Tour of Oman16 minutes ago
-
EDGE launches POWERTECH to establish global propulsion systems manufacturer17 minutes ago
-
University of Sharjah hosts International Symposium on Chemistry and Environment31 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination plant project31 minutes ago
-
MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s status as leading global aerospace hub31 minutes ago
-
Philippines seeks stronger UAE cooperation in governance, crisis management32 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak: UAE sets model for coexistence, global development32 minutes ago
-
Sustainability a strategic necessity for governments, says Schneider Electric MEA President32 minutes ago
-
Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy Award’46 minutes ago
-
UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF46 minutes ago