Schneider Electric Unveils Technologies For Energy Sector At ADIPEC 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Schneider Electric unveils technologies for energy sector at ADIPEC 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Schneider Electric will be showcasing a range of technologies that can help energy companies become both more efficient and sustainable at this year’s ADIPEC 2021, the world’s largest event for the energy sector which will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 15th-18th November 2021.

Digitalisation and sustainability will be at the heart of Schneider Electric’s ADIPEC participation, with a range of solutions from AVEVA, ProLeiT and ETAP on display at the Schneider Electric stand.

Astrid Poupart-Lafarge, Schneider Electric’s Global Segment President for the Oil and Gas and Petrochemical Industry, will be speaking at the ADIPEC conference on industries of the future and how technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Big Data can not only improve performance, but also make plants more profitable and reduce carbon emissions.

"For decades, we have been using technologies such as our EcoStruxure platform to drive innovation, leveraging the Industrial Internet-of-Things to make operations smarter, improve safety and optimize production," said Poupart-Lafarge.

He added, "The need to adapt and accelerate digitalisation strategies has been reinforced by the pandemic, with pioneers being more agile and better equipped to drive faster decisions to improve the business. And at this year’s ADIPEC we’ll be showcasing how the latest digital technologies can help achieve much, much more on the issues of efficiency, productivity and sustainability."

For the first time, Schneider Electric will be exhibiting ANYmal at ADIPEC 2021.

ANYmal is a legged robotic solution created by ANYbotics. The quadruped robot is designed for autonomous operation in industrial environments. Thanks to its different sensory equipment, including optical and thermal cameras, microphones, gas-detection sensors, and active lighting, ANYmal can be used by energy companies to fulfill a number of applications. To enable real-time monitoring, ANYmal is capable of streaming the data to a human controller via the EcoStruxure Advisor software.

The company’s executives will also be sharing details of Schneider Electric’s "Net Zero Upstream" facility study, made in partnership with McDermott and IO consulting, which suggests that for a minimal total expenditure increase of 2 percent, the solution operational emissions of oil and gas operators could be reduced by a staggering 76 percent, with embedded carbon emissions dropping by a potential 17 percent.

"The world is focused on sustainability, and this is a topic that should be on the agenda of every organisation," added Poupart-Lafarge. "There is much that energy pioneers can do when it comes to decarbonisation, such as simulation and optimisation, power import and electrification; renewable microgrids; integration with hydrogen networks; integrating energy storage; reduction of fugitive emissions; removal of flare systems; facility de-manning and access method; facility monitoring and controls for remote operations; and engineered offsetting methods; and finally digital transformation in design and operations."

