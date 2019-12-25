UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scholarship Recipients Gain Special Education Diplomas: SCMC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:00 PM

Scholarship recipients gain special education diplomas: SCMC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) Several individuals who received a scholarship by the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood, SCMC, have gained their diplomas in special education. The female graduates that completed their qualifications are also mothers of children with special needs.

According to Reem Al Falasi, the SCMC Secretary-General, the scholarship and completion of the courses were as a result of the impetus and directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

She went on to explain that the SCMC had cooperated with various public and private foundations to support mothers of children with special needs, and provide them with resources to ensure they attain the necessary skillsets required not only for the care of people of determination but also to ensure that their children are integrated across all aspects of UAE society.

The mothers received their diplomas from the Continuing Education Centre at Ajman University. The event was held at the Novotel Hotel in Abu Dhabi, attended by officials from the SCMC and Ajman University.

Related Topics

Education UAE Hotel Ajman Abu Dhabi Women Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Presidents of Turkey, Tunisia Discuss Joint Effort ..

4 minutes ago

TurkStream Pipeline's Segment in Serbia Completed ..

4 minutes ago

Time, Cost of Moving US Base Within Japan's Okinaw ..

15 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff visits Mazar-e-Quaid

17 minutes ago

Dubai sports sector is witnessing momentum: Hamdan ..

31 minutes ago

Brexit Troubles to Persist After UK-EU Divorce in ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.