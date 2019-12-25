Scholarship recipients gain special education diplomas: SCMC

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) Several individuals who received a scholarship by the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood, SCMC, have gained their diplomas in special education. The female graduates that completed their qualifications are also mothers of children with special needs.

According to Reem Al Falasi, the SCMC Secretary-General, the scholarship and completion of the courses were as a result of the impetus and directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

She went on to explain that the SCMC had cooperated with various public and private foundations to support mothers of children with special needs, and provide them with resources to ensure they attain the necessary skillsets required not only for the care of people of determination but also to ensure that their children are integrated across all aspects of UAE society.

The mothers received their diplomas from the Continuing Education Centre at Ajman University. The event was held at the Novotel Hotel in Abu Dhabi, attended by officials from the SCMC and Ajman University.