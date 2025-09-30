School Building Collapse In Indonesia Leaves Dozens Missing, Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 10:15 AM
SIDOARJO, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Rescue teams provided oxygen and water to students trapped under the rubble of a collapsed school building in Indonesia, as they continued their efforts to free survivors more than 12 hours after the incident. At least one student was confirmed dead, dozens were injured and 65 others were believed to be trapped beneath the debris.
Rescue workers, supported by police and soldiers, worked through the night and managed to pull out eight injured survivors more than eight hours after the collapse at Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, East Java.
Families of the students gathered at hospitals and near the collapsed site, waiting anxiously for updates on their children.
Several hundred rescuers were involved in the operation, equipped with breathing apparatus, medical evacuation tools and other specialised equipment to support the search-and-rescue efforts.
