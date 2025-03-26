School of Life celebrates languages, launches Impact Track Phase 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 25th March, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is presenting a knowledge-rich programme filled with interactive workshops for visitors to Dubai Public Library branches through the April school of Life programme held under the theme ‘Celebrating Languages.’ Through its innovative clubs and tracks, the initiative, which falls under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, will host 37 public sessions focusing on developing life and creative skills, training participants in voice-over techniques, photography and impactful content creation, while also equipping them with skills to achieve psychological and physical balance, learn about enterprise resource planning, and more. This contributes to creating a broad space for creativity and the exchange of ideas and experiences.

The Reporters Training & Media Production Studio will host a voice-over workshop for adults who can learn voice control techniques and how to transform their voices into powerful tools for expression, impact, and delivering messages in an engaging and innovative way. The Junction in Alserkal Avenue is offering the ‘Mastering Body Language’ workshop, teaching to utilise body language to enhance non-verbal articulation and create a strong impression via posture and facial expressions to ensure comprehensive and persuasive communication.

Under the Wellness and Nutrition Club, families visiting Hatta Public Library can join Nada Kattan’s pickle-making workshop, learning the technique of pickling fresh vegetables, exploring different flavours and techniques, while in Al Safa Art & Design Library, the Pilates academy will offer a ladies-only Pilates class focused on enhancing strength and flexibility. Al Safa is also hosting four workshops under the Art Club, the first by Benedicte Gimonnet teaches how to transform foundational knowledge into visual creativity by painting mixed-media artworks inspired by landscapes. Abeer Al Edani is giving the ‘Drawing on Wood’ workshop, teaching how to prepare a wooden board and bring it to life with acrylic paints, while Medaf Creative Studio will offer two workshops: ‘Art 101: Marbled Journal’ that explores the art of marbling, and ‘Art 101: Design Your Memory Box’ that invites participants to design a unique box to stores their precious moments.

Al Mankhool Public Library will host the Chess Club sessions given by the Chess Academy. The first, ‘Chess Wizards: Unlock Your Inner Grandmaster’, dives into the secrets of grandmasters and advanced techniques to dominate the board, while the second, ‘Battle of the Minds: Speed Chess Showdown’, tests reflexes in a high-energy blitz and bullet chess competition, teaching them to think fast and play faster. In the third session, ‘Master Chess Tricks: Surprise Your Opponent’, joiners can learn sneaky traps, tactical tricks and clever strategies to surprise opponents in every game. The library will also host two Baybayin calligraphy workshops by Gino Banola, the first teaching them how to design their own hats using the ancient Filipino script, while the second focusing on scarves.

Al Mankhool Library is also offering the ‘Enterprise Resource Planning’ workshop under the Career Club, empowering participants to develop their professional skills in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) using Odoo, equipping them with best practices for implementation across different business environments. Additionally, it will provide them with an opportunity to present their ideas and projects interactively, enhancing their practical understanding of the system. Within the STEM Club in Al Twar Public Library and across multiple schools, the Green Leader Challenge by Baseet inspires students to create green projects, promoting sustainability and environmental leadership for a better future.

As part of the Creative Impact Track, Al Safa Art & Design Library will host two Ruq’ah Calligraphy workshops by Mohammad Altamimi, instructing in the technical fundamentals of properly shaping Ruq’ah script letters and connecting them in artistic contexts.

The session will cover pen handling, proper posture, and the tools used to master the Ruq'ah script, concluding with a showcase of the learners' works at the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale that is taking place from 24 November to 19 December 2025. Also under the Creative Impact Track, the library has the Photography and Cinema Club’s Professional Photography Publishing session by Reporters and Canon, aiming to empower those taking part to develop their skills in digital content by learning professional photography techniques and producing impactfully using different tools.

