School Olympics coaches’ courses for Judo, Taekwondo conclude

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) The school Olympics Coaches courses held by the National Olympic academy in cooperation with the Ministry of education and sports federations for judo and taekwondo have been completed.

Some 100 coaches from the two sports attended the courses, which are part of remotely held series of courses that will be held up to 20th August, 2020.

Judo course started with the principles of training of athletes of different age groups delivered by Dr. Salam Al Khattat, Sports Programmes Specialist, Ministry of Education. It covered the basic training of the judo player and the physiological and psychological aspects of junior players, including the physiology of training and sports, specialised training for juniors and the determinants of their training volume. The weekly training course for juniors (strength and compatibility course) explained the weekly training rate of (1 - 3) training sessions for building strength and compatibility provided that they are reinforcing exercises for the kinetic aspect and improving the player's ability to avoid injuries.

The course reviewed the prevention of young athletes from the negatives of early specialised training, long-term training, planning of sports training, and the basic principles of sports training (training for competition) such as overload, progressive development, specialization, hospitalization, returnability, individuality, and adaptation.

The judo coaches’ course reviewed the stages of the overall structure of the training course, namely the preparation phase, the pre-competition phase, the competition phase, and the transition phase.

It also covered the bio-rhythm of the young athletes and the rest periods along with their relationship with the type of training.

The course discussed the tasks of the judo coach highlighted by maintaining the players for the longest possible period to achieve the goals of players themselves, the responsibility of the coach, and the player's health for the sake of his/her health and establishing a balanced life system, besides protecting players from doping and providing them with healthy nutritional guidance.

The Taekwondo trainer’s course summarised the basic rules of training juniors, and the general foundations of taekwondo training through the scientific material presented by the lecturer, Mohammed Ishaq. The lecture covered different age groups in the game and the characteristics of each stage.

Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee, said, "The coach is the educationist responsible for raising and training players and trainees and impacting their athletic performance. The coach is instrumental in the sports training and assumes the responsibility to plan, lead, organise and implement the processes, as well as shaping the personality of athletes in a comprehensive and balanced manner," he noted.

The School Olympic courses resume this Sunday starting with swimming. A day will then be designated for each sport entered in the training programme until 20th August.