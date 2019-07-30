UrduPoint.com
School Pupils Complete UAE National Service And Reserve Authority Voluntary Training Course

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, attended a graduation ceremony for school students that took part in a voluntary training course organised by the UAE National Service and Reserve Authority, a branch of the UAE Armed Forces, in coordination with the Ministry of Education.

The ceremony, which was held at the training camp for new recruits in Al Ain, was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the Ground Forces, as well as senior officers from the Armed Forces, and the families of the graduates.

Dr. Mohammed Jamal Al Yahiaei, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Curriculum and Evaluation Division at the Ministry of education, attended the graduation held at the Al Manama camp.

The training curriculum comprised weapons training, infantry tactics, management, logistics, physical fitness, jiu-jitsu, first aid, field skills, combat skills, combat in urban areas and outdoor exercises.

The participants of the course, aged between 13 and 16 years, underwent a special programme that included various activities that aimed to raise their awareness, reinforce their loyalty, and strengthen their sense of responsibility, independence and leadership. They were trained by skilled instructors in sports and social skills and were assisted by nutritionists who created balanced and healthy diets.

