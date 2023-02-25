Schools exhibition at ECS for the first time

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2023) The UAE Schools and Nursery Show was inaugurated Friday evening at Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) for the first time. Boasting eye-catching participation of prominent private schools, educational centres, large institutions, and nurseries in the country, the event is organised by ECS with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and in cooperation with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA). It runs until 26th February.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman, SCCI, Mohammed Ahmed Al Mulla, Secretary-General, Sharjah Education Council, and Ali Al-Hosani, Director, SPEA. Also present at the inauguration were a host of SCCI's and ECS's members of boards of directors, government officials, VIPs, and representatives of the sponsors and organising companies.

They toured the exhibition and listened to explanations from representatives of educational institutions about the educational and training programmes and scholarships they offer for the first time at such an event.

Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir said that the UAE Schools and Nursery Show is part of SCCI's efforts to enrich ECS's events Calendar with innovative and specialised exhibitions that contribute to boosting the educational development in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Hence, the organisation of this event aims at keeping pace with the growth of the education sector in the emirate and enhancing its sustainability. The exhibition is an important opportunity for educational institutions to promote their programmes and educational services, in addition to exchanging expertise and experiences in accordance with international best practices, and establishing cooperation and partnerships that serve the education sector development.

The activities of the first day of the event, which comes under the International Education Show, boasted large numbers of visitors who flocked to the venue to learn about the best schools and educational institutions in the country and to see what offers the exhibitors have got – be they scholarships or state-of-the-art educational and training programmes, most notable of which are the after-school programmes, services of disabled children centres, child development initiatives, and extracurricular activities.