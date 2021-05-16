Schools in UAE to resume classes after Eid vacation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) Public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum, as well as international schools, will resume today classes following the Eid al-Fitr vacation.

School administrations stressed their keenness to carry out their academic plans, in line with pre-set timelines and before the start of end of year exams.

The Emirates Foundation for school education (Taaleem) recently announced that the end of year exams for the 2020-2021 academic year will take place from 8th June to 17th June, 2021 for 4th to 12th grade students, who will also undergo their preparatory exams from 23rd to 27th May, to test their readiness for end of year exams.

Taaleem also pointed out that exam re-sits will be held from 20th to 24th June for students who were not able to sit for exams due to technical issues or absences.

First to 3rd grade students will be exempt from end of year exams and will be assessed according to their performance by their teachers.