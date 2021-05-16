UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schools In UAE To Resume Classes After Eid Vacation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Schools in UAE to resume classes after Eid vacation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) Public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum, as well as international schools, will resume today classes following the Eid al-Fitr vacation.

School administrations stressed their keenness to carry out their academic plans, in line with pre-set timelines and before the start of end of year exams.

The Emirates Foundation for school education (Taaleem) recently announced that the end of year exams for the 2020-2021 academic year will take place from 8th June to 17th June, 2021 for 4th to 12th grade students, who will also undergo their preparatory exams from 23rd to 27th May, to test their readiness for end of year exams.

Taaleem also pointed out that exam re-sits will be held from 20th to 24th June for students who were not able to sit for exams due to technical issues or absences.

First to 3rd grade students will be exempt from end of year exams and will be assessed according to their performance by their teachers.

Related Topics

Education May June From

Recent Stories

MoHAP highlights efforts to shift focus from treat ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 1,222 reco ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX launches Arabian Saluki Beauty Contest

2 hours ago

DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative supports elec ..

4 hours ago

China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

India reports 311,170 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.