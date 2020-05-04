UrduPoint.com
Schools Reopen In Vietnam After More Than Three Months

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

Schools reopen in Vietnam after more than three months

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) Vietnam announced on Monday that authorities in all 63 provinces reopened schools after over three-month break aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, German press agency, dpa, reported.

No new cases of the COVID-19 disease or related deaths were reported in Vietnam on Monday, marking the 18th straight day without any recorded community transmission of the virus.

The latest confirmed case of the virus was reported on Saturday in a British visitor who arrived in Ho Chi Minh City week to work on a project of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petro Vietnam), the health ministry said.

The patient arrived in Vietnam with 12 other experts on a private jet at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 28. The group was immediately quarantined.

As of Monday, 219 patients in Vietnam have made a full recovery, while 52 cases are being treated.

Your Thoughts and Comments

