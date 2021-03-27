UrduPoint.com
SCHS In Kalba Signs 3 Memoranda Of Understanding

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

SCHS in Kalba signs 3 memoranda of understanding

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), Kalba Branch, has signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipality of Kalba City, the University of Sharjah Branch in Kalba, and the Kalba Sports and Cultural Club, with the aim of providing services to people with disabilities, and achieving substantial cooperation in the areas of developing services, activities and community events.

According to the memorandum signed with the Kalba Club, the two parties are obligated to cooperate in the implementation of a sports integration program.

They are also committed to supporting joint media campaigns, through social media and officially approved channels, as well as encouraging employees to participate in volunteer works and the activities and events, as outlined in the memorandum.

The new MoU also contributes to developing the efficiency of the working cadres on both sides.

More Stories From Middle East

