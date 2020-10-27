UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCHS Issues Medical Passport For Children With Down Syndrome

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:45 PM

SCHS issues medical passport for children with Down syndrome

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, SCHS, has announced the issuance of a medical passport for children with Down syndrome, with the aim to raise awareness of the parents and doctors of those children towards the importance of performing basic tests and procedures as per the international standards.

The issuance of the passport comes in recognition of the month of October being the International Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Mona Abdel Karim Al Yafie, Director of the SCHS, noted that this step and its included tests are approved by the American academy of Paediatrics (AAP) and the Committee of Genetics, responsible for "Health and medical supervision for children with Down syndrome".

She also stressed that it comes in line with the ongoing efforts of SCHS to enable people with disabilities and offer them the appropriate medical, educational, awareness, and rehabilitation services.

Al Yafie noted that it is imperial for the parents to utilise this step and fill the passport information correctly and update it on regular basis to ensure gaining the best benefit of this passports.

Concluding, the Director of the SCHS clarified that the passport is used strictly for medical reasons to provide a unified and authenticated point of reference and has no relation to travel issues.

Related Topics

Sharjah October Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

6 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

8 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

13 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

15 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.