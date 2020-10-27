SCHS issues medical passport for children with Down syndrome

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, SCHS, has announced the issuance of a medical passport for children with Down syndrome, with the aim to raise awareness of the parents and doctors of those children towards the importance of performing basic tests and procedures as per the international standards.

The issuance of the passport comes in recognition of the month of October being the International Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Mona Abdel Karim Al Yafie, Director of the SCHS, noted that this step and its included tests are approved by the American academy of Paediatrics (AAP) and the Committee of Genetics, responsible for "Health and medical supervision for children with Down syndrome".

She also stressed that it comes in line with the ongoing efforts of SCHS to enable people with disabilities and offer them the appropriate medical, educational, awareness, and rehabilitation services.

Al Yafie noted that it is imperial for the parents to utilise this step and fill the passport information correctly and update it on regular basis to ensure gaining the best benefit of this passports.

Concluding, the Director of the SCHS clarified that the passport is used strictly for medical reasons to provide a unified and authenticated point of reference and has no relation to travel issues.