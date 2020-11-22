SCI collects AED59.6 million through e-donation service since beginning of 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) Sharjah Charity International, SCI, continues to enhance its vision of facilitating its services electronically in line with UAE's policy and with its directions.

According to a recent report issued by SCI’s Financial Affairs Department, donations through electronic services had a large share of the total public income from the beginning of 2020 until the end of the last month of October, through diverse means between SCI’s website, text messages, credit cards, automatic donation devices, and the digital app.

Abdullah Saif bin Hindi, Director of Resources and Support Services Department, stated that the SCI’s website witnessed a great interaction, with the total value of donations reaching AED4.

2 million, text message service donations amounted to AED44.6 million, while the smart link registered donations of AED5.9 million, and credit card users donated AED4.9 million.

The Director of Resources and Support Services Department pointed out that the volume of public interaction has increased greatly during the last period, which confirms the widespread of the electronic services of SCI among the various categories of donors.

He pointed out that SCI was able to keep pace with digital transformations and all its services through smart devices, which allows the vast majority of the audience who are permanent users of digital applications the ability to participate in supporting SCI's work from their location through simple and easy steps.