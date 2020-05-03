SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten days of Ramadan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) The numbers of fasting Iftar meals distributed by the Sharjah Charity International, SCI, during the first ten days of the Holy Month of Ramadan reached 250,000 meals targeting workers and people with low income.

Rashid Saleh Bin Hammad, Head of the Resources Development Department at the SCI, said that the number of daily meals has been decided to be 20,000, bringing the total of meals distributed during the first ten days of the Holy Month to about 250,000 meals, targeting workers at their residence.

He pointed out that the Iftar project was implemented through 80 distribution points that include 13 sites in the city of Sharjah, 20 sites in the central region and Dhaid, and 47 sites in the eastern region distributed in a number of workers housing sites in Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn.