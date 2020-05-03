UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCI Distributes 250,000 Iftar Meals In First Ten Days Of Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 08:00 PM

SCI distributes 250,000 Iftar meals in first ten days of Ramadan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) The numbers of fasting Iftar meals distributed by the Sharjah Charity International, SCI, during the first ten days of the Holy Month of Ramadan reached 250,000 meals targeting workers and people with low income.

Rashid Saleh Bin Hammad, Head of the Resources Development Department at the SCI, said that the number of daily meals has been decided to be 20,000, bringing the total of meals distributed during the first ten days of the Holy Month to about 250,000 meals, targeting workers at their residence.

He pointed out that the Iftar project was implemented through 80 distribution points that include 13 sites in the city of Sharjah, 20 sites in the central region and Dhaid, and 47 sites in the eastern region distributed in a number of workers housing sites in Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn.

Related Topics

Sharjah Ramadan Housing

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 26,000 additional COV ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SC ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

6 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.