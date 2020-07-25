SCI distributes 9,200 meals to workers in July

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) Sharjah Charity International, SCI, distributed 9,200 meals to workers in July, of which 5,200 meals were distributed on Friday, as part of SCI's many projects that it implements.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of SCI, highlighted that this project is one of the many humanitarian initiatives, in which SCI carries out its supporting role in the community by coordinating with institutions and departments.

He stressed that of meals distributed yesterday, 4,000 were for workers in the Al Hamriyah Free Zone, and 1,200 other meals were for workers in the Sharjah Municipality residence.

The outcome of the meals distributed during the past three weeks was 4,000, bringing the total distribution since the beginning of this month to 9,200.

Abdullah Khadim maintained that SCI has allocated AED1.8 million to provide 120,000 meals to be distributed until the end of this year, indicating that distribution sites are based on densely populated areas with low-income workers.