Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:15 PM

SCI donates AED5 million to Al Qassimi Hospital

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Charity International, SCI, presented an AED5 million cheque to Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, CEO of Al Qassimi Hospital Sharjah, at the Hospital’s headquarters on Thursday in the presence of Sheikh Dr. Saqr Al Mualla, Deputy Executive Director of Al Qassimi Hospital, and other officials from both sides.

Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi thanked the hospital’s administration for their continued efforts to provide healthcare to patients, especially those from low-income families.

He said that the SCI continues to support the needy families without exception, pointing out that Al Qassimi Hospital is one of the SCI’s main partners.

He explained that the AED5 million donation will cover the costs of treatment for 375 cases, who were unable to pay for the treatments they received in the hospital.

Al Nooryani commended the efforts of the SCI for its aid saying that such a gesture reflects positively on the psyche of patients.

More Stories From Middle East

