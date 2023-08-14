Open Menu

SCI Helped 545 Patients In H1 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 09:00 PM

SCI helped 545 patients in H1 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has provided medical treatment assistance to over 545 cases across various emirates of the UAE in the first half of the current year. Through their "Khair" treatment project, the association's programmes aim to offer aid to those in need, especially patients with financial limitations, chronic diseases, and serious conditions.

The assistance covers a range of medical needs, including continuous treatment, cancer care, dialysis, surgical procedures, and infertility treatments. The association's online portal facilitates prompt evaluations of medical cases.

Mohammed Sulaim Al Munai, Director of the Assistance Department at SCI emphasised the importance of social solidarity and expressed gratitude to donors for their contributions in supporting patients and alleviating their suffering.

