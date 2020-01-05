SCI inspects charity projects in Chad, Ethiopia and Cameron

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2020) A delegation from Sharjah Charity International, SCI, headed by Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of Projects and Guarantees Department at SCI, inspected the SCI’s charity projects being carried out in Chad, Ethiopia and Cameron, in order to evaluate the progress of the ongoing work.

The inspection tour was also aimed at ensuring the commitment of the involved agencies towards maintenance operations of earlier projects, besides inspecting geographical locations to establish new projects that will serve many families and residents in remote areas.

The delegation was briefed about the project work in the three countries and reviewed the different services delivered to citizens in those countries. The delegation also learned more about the needs of the citizens.