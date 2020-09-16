UrduPoint.com
SCI Mobilises Relief Mission Convoy To Sudan

Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:45 PM

SCI mobilises relief mission convoy to Sudan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) In implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Charity International, SCI, has launched its Sudan Relief campaign which includes distributing packages of food, tents, and medical aid, to affected families through the Khartoum branch of SCI.

The humanitarian campaign entitled "From Sharjah to Sudan" will provide relief to those affected by the floods in Sudan that hit several Sudanese cities and claimed many lives in addition to the destruction of houses and commercial and public establishments in 16 states.

The mission convoy will be headed by Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Head of Projects Management at the SCI, accompanied by Ali Mohammed Al Rashidi, Director of Media and Public Relations at the SCI.

The campaign will be managed from the SCI office in Khartoum and will include distributing the aid packages to those in need based on the studies and statistics done by the SCI’s Khartoum branch.

The packages will include flour, rice, cooking oil, and sugar in addition to blankets and tents to help displaced families. The campaign will also provide medical aid where medications are to be distributed after providing medical evaluation and consultation of the specialised medical staff accompanying the mission convoy.

