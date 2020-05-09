SCI provides accommodation for people affected by Al Nahda fire

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2020) Implementing the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Charity International, SCI, has provided accommodation to the tenants of APCO Tower in Al Nahda, which caught fire and resulted in a large number of its residents losing their homes and belongings.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, CEO of SCI, said that the Ruler of Sharjah is closely following the conditions of the citizens and residents in Sharjah, indicating that they are coordinating with several hotels to provide rooms for families affected by the fire.

Bin Khadem emphasised that SCI directed the aid department to conduct field studies to find out the size of other assistance needed by the affected families, as field research teams visited the families staying in the hotels to learn about their condition and study them closely to determine the size and type of assistance they needed.

In support of the association’s efforts, Dr. Hassan Al Marzouqi, the owner of the Four Points Sheraton Hotel, put 160 residential rooms at the association’s disposal to accommodate the affected families until their conditions change.

Bin Khadem explained that the rooms have been provided in hotels with a good reputation and stressed the association's keenness to respect the dignity of the beneficiaries of this aid. He called on people to contribute to this initiative and also provide their support.