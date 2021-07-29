SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE during 2021 H1

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has spent AED85.1 million on its charitable and humanitarian projects in the country during the first half of this year, including AED34.9 million for stipend aid, AED36.8 million for seasonal aid, in addition to AED10 million for monthly aid.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of SCI, said that the Charity's initiatives included providing a package of assistance to needy families and groups registered in the monthly aid lists, in addition to financial settlements for inmates of penal and correctional facilities, not to mention the provision of aid to patients.

The Executive Director of SCI explained that the total amount provided by the Charity since the beginning of January until the end of last June in the framework of seasonal aid amounted to AED36.8 million, including projects, clothing and blankets to more than 3000 workers in appreciation of their efforts and role in caring for the environment, and other areas.