UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCI Provides Aid Worth AED85.1 Million Inside UAE During 2021 H1

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE during 2021 H1

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has spent AED85.1 million on its charitable and humanitarian projects in the country during the first half of this year, including AED34.9 million for stipend aid, AED36.8 million for seasonal aid, in addition to AED10 million for monthly aid.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of SCI, said that the Charity's initiatives included providing a package of assistance to needy families and groups registered in the monthly aid lists, in addition to financial settlements for inmates of penal and correctional facilities, not to mention the provision of aid to patients.

The Executive Director of SCI explained that the total amount provided by the Charity since the beginning of January until the end of last June in the framework of seasonal aid amounted to AED36.8 million, including projects, clothing and blankets to more than 3000 workers in appreciation of their efforts and role in caring for the environment, and other areas.

Related Topics

Sharjah January June Million

Recent Stories

People reject PPP, PML-N for not delivering in AJK ..

41 minutes ago

PHF providing numerous facilities to health profes ..

41 minutes ago

US aid chief Power to visit Ethiopia to press for ..

54 minutes ago

IT ministry set $3.2 bln export target for FY: Sen ..

54 minutes ago

UNESCO Confirms It Funded Forbidden Stories NGO In ..

54 minutes ago

Deadly clashes in Syria's Daraa kill 19: monitor

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.