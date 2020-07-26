UrduPoint.com
SCI Raises Allocations For Sacrifices Campaign To 3,500

Sun 26th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) Sharjah Charity International, SCI, announced that the allocation of the sacrifices campaign has been raised to 3,500 instead of 2,500 sacrifices, with a total number of beneficiaries up to 35,000.

Rashid Saleh Bin Hammad, Director of Resources Development Department, stated that during the last meeting, the Supreme Committee for Al Adahi Campaign had decided to raise the allocations to 3,500 sacrifices, in light of the reports of the Department of Internal Aid that indicated the possible increase in number of beneficiaries.

Saleh bin Hammad said that those who wish to delegate the association to deliver their sacrifices to their beneficiaries can donate directly through electronic donation channels at a value of AED600 per sacrifice.

He also clarified that coordination is taking place with the abattoir to conduct the slaughtering process during the first day of Eid Al Adha, and then transport the sacrifice via cars equipped with cooling devices to the specified distribution points within Sharjah and its areas in the central region as well as in the eastern region.

