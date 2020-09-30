UrduPoint.com
SCI Sends 2nd Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

SCI sends 2nd batch of humanitarian aid to Sudan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) In line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Charity International, SCI, conducted the second phase of its relief campaign to Sudan.

This was conducted in coordination with the UAE embassy in Khartoum to relieve those affected by the floods that struck the country and led to the loss of human lives and destruction of property, services and health facilities.

Mohamed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of Projects Department at SCI, maintained that SCI has completed distributing the first phase of the relief programme to 10,000 affected people, as the studies carried out by the delegation showed the extent of the tragedy in Sudan.

Al Zari added that such information prompted the shipment of the second phase of the campaign, which contains 28 tonnes of food, clothes, tents and medicines, scheduled for distribution through the SCI's office in Khartoum.

Al Zari indicated that the SCI had earlier prepared lists of the numbers of beneficiaries. He stressed that the campaign was of immense help to the people of Sudan, who in response expressed their thanks for the first phase of the aid. They emphasised the role of the UAE in establishing the values of giving and extending a helping hand to those affected by disasters.

Al Zari thanked the donors who supported the campaign and donated in a way that strengthened SCI’s ability to fulfil its promises and ship the second phase, calling on donors to continue their support and contributions.

