SCI Sends Relief Aircraft To Rescue 10,000 People Affected By Floods In Sudan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Sharjah Charity International, SCI, today sent an aircraft loaded with over 20 tonnes of relief aid, from Sharjah International Airport to Sudan to rescue people affected by floods.

The launch of the aircraft is part of the campaign launched upon the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The relief aid, which included food, clothes, blankets, tents and medicines, is part of the first phase of the campaign, which aims to rescue people affected by the floods that hit many areas of Sudan and caused significant destruction, leaving many dead and homeless and damaging houses and services facilities.

An SCI delegation also travelled to Sudan, led by Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of Projects and Guarantees Department at SCI, and including Ali Mohammed Al Rashidi, Director of Public Relations and Media Administration, to monitor the distribution of the aid, submit urgent reports about the situation in the country, and assess the destruction.

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the SCI, said that in implementation to the directives of Sheikh Sultan, a relief campaign was organised to help the Sudanese people, in line with the UAE’s approach and the noble values of its citizens and residents, as well as their generosity through their support for humanitarian campaigns.

He also noted that the first phase of the campaign will distribute relief aid to 10,000 people, under the supervision of the UAE Embassy in Sudan and through the SCI office in Khartoum.

Al Qasimi thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for facilitating the travel procedures of the SCI delegation, as well as the administration of Sharjah International Airport while praising the role of the Sharjah Cooperative Society in providing relief materials.

