UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCI Spends AED2.5 Billion On Charitable Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 06:45 PM

SCI spends AED2.5 billion on charitable projects

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) As part of its charitable and humanitarian projects within the UAE and abroad from 2008-2018, Sharjah Charity International, SCI, spent AED2.5 billion in the past decade on aid packages for underprivileged citizens and residents in the UAE, payments for orphans, and the implementation of projects in some 110 developing countries across the world.

This was documented in a report issued by the SCI on the occasion of International Day of Charity, observed annually on 5th September.

Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the SCI, highlighted the charity's achievements, underscoring its contribution to supporting education and health projects within the country and abroad, through the implementation of several initiatives.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Sharjah September From Billion

Recent Stories

Empower completes 80% of world’s first unmanned ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan ..

1 hour ago

Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship highli ..

1 hour ago

ADM launches infrastructure project in Al Bahyah

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree for municipal councils ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council organisational structure appr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.