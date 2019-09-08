SCI spends AED2.5 billion on charitable projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) As part of its charitable and humanitarian projects within the UAE and abroad from 2008-2018, Sharjah Charity International, SCI, spent AED2.5 billion in the past decade on aid packages for underprivileged citizens and residents in the UAE, payments for orphans, and the implementation of projects in some 110 developing countries across the world.

This was documented in a report issued by the SCI on the occasion of International Day of Charity, observed annually on 5th September.

Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the SCI, highlighted the charity's achievements, underscoring its contribution to supporting education and health projects within the country and abroad, through the implementation of several initiatives.