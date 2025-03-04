SCI Starts Distributing 300,000 Iftar Meals Across 43 Countries
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 11:15 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has begun implementing the "Ramadan Iftar" project in 43 countries, allocating 300,000 Iftar meals throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan at a total cost of AED3 million.
The project aims to provide Iftar meals to fasting people in various countries, in coordination with the relevant authorities and the association's offices spread across many countries covered by the project.
Khaled Hassan Al Ali, Director of Projects and External Aid Department, expressed his pride in expanding SCI scope of work this year, highlighting that the project reflects the commitment to spreading the values of giving and solidarity, ensuring that support reaches the largest possible number of people in need worldwide.
