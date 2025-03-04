Open Menu

SCI Starts Distributing 300,000 Iftar Meals Across 43 Countries

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 11:15 AM

SCI starts distributing 300,000 Iftar meals across 43 countries

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has begun implementing the "Ramadan Iftar" project in 43 countries, allocating 300,000 Iftar meals throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan at a total cost of AED3 million.

The project aims to provide Iftar meals to fasting people in various countries, in coordination with the relevant authorities and the association's offices spread across many countries covered by the project.

Khaled Hassan Al Ali, Director of Projects and External Aid Department, expressed his pride in expanding SCI scope of work this year, highlighting that the project reflects the commitment to spreading the values of giving and solidarity, ensuring that support reaches the largest possible number of people in need worldwide.

Related Topics

Sharjah (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

10 minutes ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

25 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

40 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

2 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

3 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East