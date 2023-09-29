Open Menu

SCI Supports Limited Income People With AED14.6mn Since 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2023 | 04:45 PM

SCI supports limited income people with AED14.6mn since 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2023) The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) announced that its monthly assistance targets the needy group with limited income in a way that guarantees them a decent life and meets their living needs.


The monthly assistance is considered financial support for people with low incomes who have no other sources of income, as well as elderly citizen families, divorcees, and widows who are not beneficiaries of government aid.

Thanks to the contributions of generous donors, the SCI was able to provide monthly assistance throughout the first nine months of the current year with a financial value amounting to AED 14.6 million, while the number of beneficiaries was estimated at 7,940 beneficiaries.

