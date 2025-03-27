SCI, TBHF Send Aid Plane To Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – As part of ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) and The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) have dispatched a humanitarian aid plane carrying 95 tonnes of relief supplies to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
The aid shipment, overseen by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board of Directors of SCI, includes clothing, food supplies, and essential necessities, to help alleviate the hardships faced by those in need.
This initiative reinforces the UAE’s leading role in humanitarian relief, providing crucial support to people in crisis-hit and disaster-stricken regions. The goal is to ease their suffering by delivering urgent aid that meets their fundamental needs.
The organising bodies behind this mission emphasised that the aid reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting affected communities and promoting humanitarian solidarity both regionally and globally. It is a continuation of the nation’s long-standing approach to assisting those in need.
