Scientific innovation paves way for promising future: Mansour bin Zayed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 24th September 2019 (WAM) - The UAE has developed a national strategy, aimed at positioning the country among the most advanced nations in terms of innovation and excellence, said H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Mansour made the statement today at the opening of the Expo-Sciences International (ESI) 2019, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport attended the opening.

Also present were Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences.

The three-day event, which is organised by Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training, ACTVET, is being attended by youth from 57 countries.

Sheikh Mansour welcomed the participants while applauding the event, which focuses on the scientific creativity of young aspirant scientists from all over the world. He emphasised the importance of scientific innovation in ensuring a promising future for both communities and individuals.

Hussain Al Hammadi said the ESI2019 provides an ideal platform for the world youth to explore areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, STEAM, and to showcase their creative projects.

Sara Al Amiri said the event reflects UAE's interest in promoting innovation in all scientific fields.

Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET, indicated that 40 percent of the ESI 2019 participants are Emiratis, which creates a perfect environment for them to highlight their achievements and to share experience and best practices with their peers from around the world.