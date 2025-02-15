Scientific Study: Invertebrates play pivotal role in enhancing soil fertility

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) BEIJING, 15th February, 2025 (WAM) - A new scientific study conducted by a Chinese-international research team has revealed the pivotal role of soil invertebrates in enhancing soil fertility and agricultural productivity.

According to China Daily, the study, published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature, demonstrated that invertebrates such as termites, ants, and earthworms effectively contribute to improving soil structure and increasing its fertility.

Professor Wu Donghao from Sun Yat-sen University, the research team leader, confirmed that these creatures act as "ecosystem engineers" by forming unique biological structures that improve nutrient cycles in the soil.

Analysis of 1,047 global studies showed that rising temperatures enhance the effect of termites on soil respiration and plant productivity, while earthworms contribute to increasing nitrogen and phosphorus levels.

The study indicated that ants play a more effective role in temperate regions by improving soil nitrogen and phosphorus content.

Professor Wu emphasized the necessity of preserving these organisms to ensure sustainable agricultural production and address climate change challenges. He confirmed that his team will continue conducting further research to study the effects of different invertebrates on plant growth in more detail.