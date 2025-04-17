Scientists Find Strongest Evidence Yet Of Life On Alien Planet
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) In a potential landmark discovery, scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have obtained what they call the strongest signs yet of possible life beyond the solar system, detecting in an alien planet's atmosphere the chemical fingerprints of gases that on Earth are produced only by biological processes, Reuters reported.
The two gases - dimethyl sulfide, or DMS, and dimethyl disulfide, or DMDS - involved in Webb's observations of the planet named K2-18 b are generated on Earth by living organisms, primarily microbial life such as marine phytoplankton - algae.
This suggests the planet may be teeming with microbial life, the researchers said. They stressed, however, that they are not announcing the discovery of actual living organisms but rather a possible biosignature - an indicator of a biological process - and that the findings should be viewed cautiously, with more observations needed.
Nonetheless, they voiced excitement. These are the first hints of an alien world that is possibly inhabited, said astrophysicist Nikku Madhusudhan of the University of Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy, lead author of the study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.
"This is a transformational moment in the search for life beyond the solar system, where we have demonstrated that it is possible to detect biosignatures in potentially habitable planets with current facilities. We have entered the era of observational astrobiology," Madhusudhan said.
Madhusudhan noted that there are various efforts underway searching for signs of life in our solar system, including various claims of environments that might be conducive to life in places like Mars, Venus and various icy moons.
K2-18 b is 8.6 times as massive as Earth and has a diameter about 2.6 times as large as our planet.
Recent Stories
Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..
Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet
Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time
Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore
53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD
DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port
MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi
'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact
UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..
PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign
More Stories From Middle East
-
Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward innovation3 minutes ago
-
Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet3 minutes ago
-
Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time3 minutes ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi unveils new technologies to support cancer patients4 minutes ago
-
Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Games18 minutes ago
-
International aid falls in 2024 for first time in five years, says OECD33 minutes ago
-
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore33 minutes ago
-
53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD33 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City sign MoU to enhance employee health, well ..33 minutes ago
-
DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port33 minutes ago
-
MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi48 minutes ago
-
'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact48 minutes ago