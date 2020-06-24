UrduPoint.com
SCLD Continues To Exempt Students From Paying Fees

Wed 24th June 2020

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties, SCLD, will continue to exempt students from session fees until the end of August 2020, according to the directives of the management to support the family and students and contribute to efforts made by the UAE to reduce the outbreak of the new Coronavirus.

Dr. Hanadi Obeid Al Suwaidi, Director of SCLD, stressed that the exemption of students from fees comes in conjunction with the vision of the SCLD to continue implementing the approved programmes for student education and help families to continue the education of their children under any circumstances.

Students will be provided with all sessions via a distance learning system, she indicated.

Al Suwaidi noted that 50 percent of the staff has returned to work, while all services at the centre are continuously provided through smart applications and platforms.

Since its inception, the centre has provided its services to around 530 beneficiaries in collaboration with local, regional, and global partners to ensure the best services, Al Suwaidi confirmed.

