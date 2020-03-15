UrduPoint.com
SCMC Announces Names Of Members Of Emirati Children’s Parliament

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 08:30 PM

SCMC announces names of members of Emirati Children’s Parliament

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, SCMC, has announced the Names of the members of the Emirati Children’s Parliament, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF.

The announcement coincides with the UAE’s celebration of the annual Emirati Children’s Day on 15th March.

In February, the SCMC announced the establishment of the parliament, upon an agreement signed with the Federal National Council, FNC, and in line with the political empowerment programmes launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the slogan of this year’s Emirati Child’s Day, "The Right to Participate.

"

Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, SCMC Secretary-General, highlighted the UAE’s support for children through implementing strategies, developing infrastructure and programmes related to childhood.

Al Falasi said that the UAE is now a global model of childcare and creating the necessary social, health and cultural environment for them, due to the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

