SCMC Distributes 11 Tonnes Of Toys, School Supplies To Socotra Youth

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

SCMC distributes 11 tonnes of toys, school supplies to Socotra youth

SOCOTRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) A delegation from the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, SCMC, currently visiting the Yemeni island of Socotra, distributed 11 tonnes of toys, gifts and school supplies to the island’s children, as gifts from Emirati youth.

The delegation, which was led by Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the SCMC, was welcomed by the local children, who expressed their happiness at receiving the gifts and praised the support of the UAE’s leadership and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for Yemen and Socotra.

Al Falasi said that Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak directed the council to launch the initiative two months ago to collect toys and school supplies as gifts from Emirati children to Yemeni children.

She added that the toys and school supplies collected by the council, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, are part of two humanitarian initiatives launched in July and August, adding that the campaign is still ongoing in Al Mushrif Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall and Deerfields Mall.

The SCMC delegation included members of the Children Advisory Council, led by Salama Saif Al Tunaiji, President of the Council, Haitham Mohammed Al Kendi, Council Vice President, and Wadeema Juma Al Darmaki, Council Moderator, along with council members Rashid Khalid Al Suwaidi, Ibrahim Ayoub Al Awadi, Aisha Nasser Al Ali, and Mariam Omar Al Hamili.

It also included the owners of Al Hamm, Dima Ali Al Mansouri, Ghaith Mohammed Al Ghafli, Ambassador of Positivity, and Zahir Mohammad Al-Muhairi, Member of the Arab Children's Parliament.

