SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), met with the UNICEF Regional Director for the middle East and North Africa, Ted Chaiban, to strengthen their partnership and cooperation, to ensure the protection of children's rights.

The virtual meeting was attended by Saji Thomas, Child Protection Chief in the UNICEF Gulf Area Office, and a number of experts, specialists and members of the SCMC's Children’s Advisory Council.

During the meeting, Al Falasi showcased key projects, stressing the importance of partnerships with international organisations and strengthening ties with them to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

She noted that the SCMC’s programmes and activities are directly supported by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Chairwoman of the SCMC, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the "Mother of the Nation", who always seeks to eliminate all hurdles and harness all capacities to ensure that children remain the top priority in the UAE.

She pointed out that the SCMC will soon launch a number of joint projects with UNICEF, particularly in the fields of children’s mental health, the impact of COVID-19 on children, an analytical study on the status of children and youth in the UAE, and a national action plan to end violence against children.