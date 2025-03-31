Open Menu

Scores Of Palestinians Killed, Injured In Israeli Strikes On Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 10:31 AM

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) On the first day of Eid al-Fitr, several civilians were killed and others were injured in a series of Israeli strikes targeting various areas across the Gaza Strip, WAFA news agency reported.

Medical sources reported that the death toll of Israel’s ongoing aggression on Gaza has risen to 50,277, since October 7, 2023. Over 114,095 others have also been wounded.

Meanwhile, President of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Younes Al-Khatib Sunday held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the safety and lives of nine crew members besieged for eight consecutive days in Rafah’s Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood.

Addressing a press conference in Ramallah, Al-Khatib said that the fate of the crew members was still unknown after Israeli occupation forces had directly opened gunfire at and injured them in the neighborhood.

