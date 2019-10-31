Scotland beat Oman in T20 World Cup Qualifier

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2019) With the T20 World Cup Qualifier moving towards its final stages, Oman took on Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium today to determine the 5th place amongst the teams competing in the UAE stage of the tournament.

Oman won the toss and opted to bat, ratching up a respectable total of 177 for 7 wickets, with Khawar Ali, on 43, giving the innings a good start. Alistair Campbell-Evans took 3 Omani wickets for 36 runs.

In reply, Scotland powered to 168 for 5 in 19 overs, for a five wicket victory. Top scorer was Matthew Cross not out on 61, with Michael Leask contributing a useful 38. Bilal Khan was Oman’s best bowler, with 2 for 38.