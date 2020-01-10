UrduPoint.com
Scott Morrison Thanks UAE For Offering Support To Help Fight Bushfires

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:45 PM

Scott Morrison thanks UAE for offering support to help fight bushfires

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2020) Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison has thanked the UAE for offering support to help fight bushfires and rebuild the damage they have caused.

In a tweet, Mr. Morrison said, "Thank you UAE for your condolences and offers of support.

"

Morrison's tweet came in response to the phone call of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who offered necessary expertise, equipment, manpower and other forms of support to help fight bushfires.

