Scottish Space Strategy launched at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) A new strategy to secure a ₤4 billion share of the global space market for the Scottish economy has been launched at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Today’s announcement was made within the UK pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and was part of a dedicated Scottish Space Day organised by Scotland’s international trade and investment agency, Scottish Development International.

Panel sessions with key industry figures highlighted Scotland’s buoyant space industry, along with the country’s pioneering research and innovation.

The Scottish Space Strategy set plans to develop a network of satellite launch sites, pursue green technologies and build on existing strengths in data analysis and research.

It is a collaboration between the Scottish Government and its enterprise agencies, industry group Space Scotland and the Scottish Space Academic Forum.

Launching the plan virtually at Expo 2020 Dubai was business Minister Ivan McKee, who said, "The Scottish Space Strategy demonstrates the determination of our space community to work together to deliver this ambitious agenda.

"Our aims are clear – we want to achieve a ₤4 billion share of the global space market, deliver a dedicated launch capability as early as next year and create 20,000 jobs in the sector by 2030.

We will broaden the diversity of the sector, increase its sustainability, exports and inward investment, and enhance education to inspire the next generation of space industry workers.

"The potential for the sector is enormous. Our targets are similarly ambitious and I am confident we can achieve them."

Chair of Space Scotland Craig Clark said, "This strategy represents a landmark in the development of the Scottish space sector. It looks to build from the impressive growth and momentum the sector has demonstrated over the past decade to be a world leader.

"The strategy sets out a framework for growth, making Scotland an end-to-end space system provider for the rapidly expanding global market. We have a young, dynamic community of space companies in Scotland and are ready to take the Scottish space sector to the next level."

Scotland’s space sector covers a wide range of specialisms, from satellite and rocket manufacturers to launch facilities and research and data analysis.