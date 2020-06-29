UrduPoint.com
Screening, Testing Campaign In Al Dhafrah’s Industrial Areas Successfully Concluded

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) The comprehensive screening and testing campaign in Al Dhafrah’s industrial areas has successfully concluded, having fully contained the spread of COVID-19 among the areas’ residents, as part of the National Screening Programme.

The campaign, which was implemented by the Department of Health in cooperation with relevant entities, covered the industrial areas of Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, Al Marfa, Liwa and Al Sila, and provided streamlined healthcare and support services to residents.

The screening and testing campaign in Al Dhafrah’s industrial areas has succeeded in offering streamlined healthcare and support services to the community, including 66,000 medical assessments, and the distribution of 300,000 face masks and 853,000 free meals.

