SCRF 2021: Emirati authors recommend setting up creative writing training institutions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) At the 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), prominent Emirati authors and literary professionals gave a call for the establishment of creative writing training institutions to enhance the skills of aspiring writers in creating content that connects readers with their culture while also enhancing their knowledge and critical thinking.

In a panel discussion held to mark the annual celebrations of Emirati Writer's Day, the participants called for fostering a culture of literary critique and reviewing new titles with a keen eye before their publication and distribution. The panellists also suggested the need to implement an effective marketing strategy to ensure the promotion of local offerings.

The recommendations were made at a cultural discussion titled, "Emirati Authors: Reality and Aspiration", held yesterday at the SCRF 2021.

Participants at the panel discussion included Saleha Ghabish, Secretary-General of the Emirates Writers Union (EWU); Emirati poet Abdullah Al Hadiya; Dr. Ali Abdulqader Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Arabic Language Protection Association; Fathiya Al Nimr, novelist; Aisha Abdullah, author, and Ali Al Abdan, critic and researcher.

Under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the Honorary President of the EWU, 26th May is celebrated as Emirati Writer’s Day every year. Coinciding with the founding day of the EWU, the Emirati Writer’s Day honours writers who enrich the cultural landscape of the region.