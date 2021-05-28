UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCRF 2021: Emirati Authors Recommend Setting Up Creative Writing Training Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

SCRF 2021: Emirati authors recommend setting up creative writing training institutions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) At the 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), prominent Emirati authors and literary professionals gave a call for the establishment of creative writing training institutions to enhance the skills of aspiring writers in creating content that connects readers with their culture while also enhancing their knowledge and critical thinking.

In a panel discussion held to mark the annual celebrations of Emirati Writer's Day, the participants called for fostering a culture of literary critique and reviewing new titles with a keen eye before their publication and distribution. The panellists also suggested the need to implement an effective marketing strategy to ensure the promotion of local offerings.

The recommendations were made at a cultural discussion titled, "Emirati Authors: Reality and Aspiration", held yesterday at the SCRF 2021.

Participants at the panel discussion included Saleha Ghabish, Secretary-General of the Emirates Writers Union (EWU); Emirati poet Abdullah Al Hadiya; Dr. Ali Abdulqader Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Arabic Language Protection Association; Fathiya Al Nimr, novelist; Aisha Abdullah, author, and Ali Al Abdan, critic and researcher.

Under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the Honorary President of the EWU, 26th May is celebrated as Emirati Writer’s Day every year. Coinciding with the founding day of the EWU, the Emirati Writer’s Day honours writers who enrich the cultural landscape of the region.

Related Topics

Sharjah Reading May Arab

Recent Stories

‘We preferred local players over foreign for our ..

26 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day ..

41 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif to take part in PDM meeting tomorro ..

46 minutes ago

114,055 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

53 minutes ago

1,000-year-old 'stolen' artefacts to return to Tha ..

1 hour ago

Lithuania Declares 2 Employees of Belarusian Embas ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.