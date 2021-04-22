SCRF Poetry Knight competition to receive applications until 6th May

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has announced that it will continue accepting applications for "Poetry Knight", a poetry recitation competition dedicated to young Arab talent, until 6th May, 2021, through the link https://bit.ly/3ehSiNI.

Organisers will contact accepted submissions directly and the competition will be held before an expert jury. The competition aims to nurture a new generation of poetry enthusiasts and encourage young talents to harness their recitation and public performance skills. First, second, and third place winners of Poetry Knight will receive AED3,000, AED2,000 and AED1,000, respectively.

Participation is open in three categories. A category each will be dedicated to students in grades 1 – 4, 5 – 8, and 9 – 12. Schools can nominate up to three students per category, help them memorise poems selected for each category by competition organisers, and polish their recitation skills for the competition.

Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SCRF, said, "This competition is part of the SCRF’s strategy to instil a love of the Arabic language in the younger generation and familiarise them with the traditions of poetry in our culture, which we believe will help them understand their roots and develop a sense of belonging to their region and literary legacy.

"SCRF is designed to advance the skillsets of children and youth by igniting their imagination and providing them with exciting opportunities to discover new art forms. This furthers SBA’s goals to put young talents on the path of creativity, which is essential for their development. We hope Poetry Knight achieves its goal of unearthing young poets capable of enriching the Arab cultural scene," she added.

Precautionary measures during the 12th edition of SCRF, which runs under the theme "For your imagination" from 19th to 29th May, 2021, at Expo Centre Sharjah, includes a daily sanitisation drive throughout the venue’s halls and common areas, as well as thermal scanning at all access points, and placement of hand sanitiser stations across the venue. In addition, precautionary practices such as face masks and social distancing will be mandatory throughout the 11-day event.