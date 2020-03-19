SCTDA begins inspection of hotel establishments in the emirate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, has started to implement an emirate-wide awareness campaign to support the local hotel establishments in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in line with the nation's continuing efforts to raise the level of precautionary and preventive measures, in response to the recommendations from the WHO.

The SCTDA also confirmed that a series of inspections will be conducted across hotel establishments in the emirate to ensure compliance and adherence to set standards and methods to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The inspections will ensure that hygiene measures, disinfection and sterilisation are all completed accurately. Hotels are also being advised on the documentation of these measures.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said, "We are dedicated to making the most pertinent decisions that ensure continuity and minimum disruption, while also minimising the risk of disease transmission in the UAE. The UAE is in the lead when it comes to harnessing its energies and capabilities to face this global crisis efficiently, with the sense of responsibility rooted in the vision of our wise leadership, which calls on strengthening international and humanitarian solidarity to maintain security and stability.

"

The SCTDA's Tourism Standards Department is in charge of following up on the disinfection and sterilisation process in hotel establishments in Sharjah, thus ensuring that the precautionary measures are carefully observed and the level of health awareness is raised in order to preserve the safety of all. The authority has also started to circulate awareness brochures online to all hotel establishments and the authority’s employees.

The SCTDA is intensifying its efforts to direct all hotel establishments throughout the emirate to temporarily shut their spa facilities, gaming halls, fitness clubs, children's clubs and massage centres. The hotel establishments have been directed to postpone and cancel reservations for celebrations, weddings, events and other gatherings until further notice. They will be inspected and monitored continuously by the authority’s inspectors to verify compliance with the instructions.

In the interest of curtailing the spread of COVID-19, the SCTDA has also directed all desert tour operators to suspend desert tour and safari activities for a specified period of time.