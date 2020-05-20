UrduPoint.com
Sculptural Installation 'Haweia' Wins 2020 Christo And Jeanne-Claude Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, ADMAF, has announced the winners of the eighth edition of the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award 2020, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan.

The winning trio are architecture students from the American University of Sharjah - Sara Mohamed from Egypt, Laura AlDhahi from Kuwait, and Sahil Rattha Singh from India.

The winning submission, titled 'Haweia' – an Arabic term meaning "identity" – will be a sculptural installation with a smooth exterior façade of folded aluminum, contrasted with a complex interior of reflective surfaces and fins.

The installation will serve as a lens through which visitors can contemplate their inner selves and discover different configurations of their 'Haweia' as they move around and inside the piece. Haweia will officially be unveiled at NYUAD in November 2020, prior to the installation being taken on tour to Abu Dhabi Art and Umm Al Emarat Park.

Commenting on the announcement, Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis, ADMAF Founder, said, "The theme of the winning work ‘Haweia’ is emblematic of the diversity of its creators.

Hailing from Egypt, Kuwait and India, they now live in the UAE, the home of this Award, and have come to form part of the fabric of its society. They are a perfect example of the power of art, culture and knowledge to create dialogue and openness toward others, and to foster hope."

The winners have been awarded US$10,000 to complete their installation, working closely with museum professionals from the NYUAD Art Gallery alongside their mentor, Associate Professor at the American University of Sharjah’s Department of Architecture, Jason Carlow.

Members of this year’s selection committee included ADMAF Founder Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis, NYUAD Provost Fabio Piano, Director of Abu Dhabi Art Dyala Nusseibeh, artist Azza Al Qubaisi, and guest juror Kevin Jones, founder of Juniper Mind.

The Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award is open to UAE-based students and recent graduates and was established as a launch pad for visual artists across the Emirates, encouraging new artwork and offering winners an insight into professional life as an artist from commission to exhibition.

