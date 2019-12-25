SDAA approves classification system to preserve 'Tahkeem' data

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Documentation and Archiving Authority, SDAA, has approved an integrated classification system to manage and preserve the document and data privacy of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, Tahkeem.

The system sets the retention periods for Tahkeem’s files and determines their final status in accordance with best international standards and practices, the SDAA explained in a statement.

The new system was approved as part of an agreement signed by Abdulla Deaifis, Tahkeem Executive Committee Chairman, and Salah Salim Al Mahmoud, Director-General of SDAA in the presence of Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI; Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Director-General of SCCI; and Ahmed Saleh Al-Ajla, Director-General of Tahkeem along with a number of officials from both sides.

The agreement falls within the two sides’ endeavours to consolidate their cooperation, and to achieve their common strategic objectives in furtherance of the efforts made by various government departments in the Emirate of Sharjah to accelerate knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise at all levels.

Abdullah Deaifis underscored the importance of the agreement in indexing, classifying and organising the administrative and arbitration operations of Tahkeem, and in ensuring the preservation of data and legal documents that form a significant part of the history of the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

"Tahkeem will rely on the Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority to preserve its important and privacy documents and data, and will seek to utilise the Authority’s extensive experience in this field in a way that helps better develop the Centre’s strategies, goals and future plans," said Deaifis.

Al Mahmoud emphasised the importance of Tahkeem’s decision to classify, archive and preserve its privacy documents in a move, which, he said, reflects the emirate’s eminent economic role and its safe and investment-conducive environment.

He underlined the SDAA’s determination to conform to best international standards while preserving Tahkeem’s documents and data.