SDAA, Bahraini National Archives discuss joint cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2021) The Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority (SDAA) received Dr. Safaa Al-Alawi, Director of the National Archives at the Isa Cultural Centre (ICC) in the State of Bahrain, during an official visit to discuss ways of cooperation between the centre and the authority in regulating the management of government documents.

The meeting began with a welcome speech, during which Asma Nasser, Director of the Documents and Archives Department, praised the visit, stressing the importance of concerted efforts to strengthen cooperation with all institutions and authorities concerned with preserving the history of the region, especially since the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain share a rich historical and cultural heritage of more than fifty years.

She then underscored the work and activities in the field of documents and archives, highlighting the initiatives, projects, and services provided by the authority to government agencies and individuals, and various local, Arab and international institutions, that contribute to the authority becoming a reference point for documentary materials, knowledge and sustainable archival services in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Thereafter, Sheikh Mohammed bin Fayez Al Qasimi, Director of Studies and Knowledge Services Department at the authority, reviewed the efforts to preserve and document the history of the emirate by conducting oral history interviews, conducting research and studies, and issuing many specialised and unique books that document numerous events the region witnessed.

The meeting also dealt with the media role led by the authority to spread and consolidate awareness of the importance of documentation and archiving, enhancing the culture of preservation and documentation among members of society, by launching media initiatives and programmes, and organising different workshops and lectures.

Expressing her happiness, Dr. Al-Alawi has lauded the meeting and the cooperation between the two sides, saying that it strengthens the established international and historical relations between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the authority organised an exhibition that includes a collection of its rich collection of photos, documents and stamps, highlighting the strong relationship between the two countries.