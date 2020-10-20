SDAA, National Archives enhance strategic partnership

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director-General of the Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority, SDAA, received a delegation from the National Archives headed by Dr. Abdullah Al Raisi, Director General of the National Archives, in the presence of Majid Al Muhairi, Executive Director, and a number of dignitaries.

In furtherance of their existing strategic partnership, the two sides aimed to review the organisation’s work system, including the services and projects about the organisation of the government documents and the historical archive of the Emirate of Sharjah, as well as the mechanisms for preserving the archives for future generations.

Al Mahmoud welcomed the visiting delegation, expressing his pride in the National Archives, which has a pioneering and extended journey over more than 50 years, during which it worked to preserve the history of the UAE. Al Mahmoud praised the efforts of the National Archives to promote the principle of complementarity of roles and responsibilities between Governmental institutions.

Dr. Al Raisi expressed his pride in the SDAA’s achievements and efforts in the field of documentation and archiving. He hoped he could establish projects between the two parties, including hosting the International Council on Archives (ICA Abu Dhabi Congress 2021), within the framework of strengthening work in a team spirit.

Hessa Bourguiba, Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Department, SDAA, briefed the attendees on the Authority's strategic plan, its most important partners and the most prominent memberships, as well as the Memoranda of Understanding, signed with various authorities locally, regionally and internationally.

Asma Nasser, Director of Documentation and Archives Department, touched on the department's services represented in organising the management of the documents and archives on paper and electronically, the documentation, consultations and specialised training courses, and the documentation and destruction services.

Amna Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Studies and Knowledge Services Department, briefed the delegation on the services of the department concerned with publishing historical studies and research, providing technical advice, library services, in addition to oral history service.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides discussed several plans to promote the work based on preserving the nation's historical legacy to serve future generations.