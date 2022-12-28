UrduPoint.com

SDAL Receives Delegation From University Of Bristol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Head of Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock (SDAL), in the presence of Dr. Muhadtha Al Hashemi, Chairman of the Sharjah Private education Authority, received a delegation from University of Bristol, headed by Professor Tim Parkin, Head of Bristol Veterinary school.

During the meeting, they discussed joint coordination on specialised programmes in livestock and veterinary.

Al Tunaiji and the delegation also discussed Sharjah government efforts and plans made to develop livestock resources and enhance the food security system, in addition to exchanging experiences in the field of veterinary.

He stated that SDAL met with several specialists and academic institutions and addressed issues related to agriculture and veterinary. Also, the department discussed strengthening partnerships supporting scientific research and development in implementing scientific methodologies and studies that support the goals of agricultural and livestock sustainability in Sharjah.

